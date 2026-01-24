Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
24.01.2026 10:12:00
The 4 Best AI Stocks to Buy as Trillion-Dollar Tech Shapes a Once-in-a-Lifetime Investment Opportunity
Artificial intelligence (AI) will have countless use cases, but autonomous driving is particularly compelling. Self-driving cars will change the mobility industry more profoundly than any technology since the automobile was invented in the late 1800s. So, I feel justified in calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.Grand View Research estimates robotaxi sales will increase at 74% annually through 2030, and driverless vehicles will eventually handle most ride-sharing trips, a market Straits Research values at $918 billion by 2033. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate autonomous vehicle sales will top $3 trillion by 2040.In my opinion, the best way for investors to lean into that opportunity is to own shares of four AI stocks: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Here are the details you need.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
