|
11.01.2023 11:21:00
The 4 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2023
If you thought last year was difficult for the broad-market stock indexes, take a closer look at how marijuana stocks fared. The vast majority of publicly traded pot stocks lost more than half of their value in 2022 as high inflation, growing competition, and a lack of cannabis reform on Capitol Hill weighed on the industry.But a big down year for weed stocks may be the green light investors have been waiting for. Research firm BDSA is still estimating that global cannabis sales will nearly double from $30 billion in 2021 to $57 billion by 2026, with the U.S. accounting for roughly three-quarters of this $57 billion. With consumers treating cannabis as a nondiscretionary good and buying pot products even in the face of high inflation and a weaker economic outlook, it could be a smart industry to invest in during the ongoing bear market.What follows are the four best marijuana stocks you can buy in 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
