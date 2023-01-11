11.01.2023 11:21:00

The 4 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2023

If you thought last year was difficult for the broad-market stock indexes, take a closer look at how marijuana stocks fared. The vast majority of publicly traded pot stocks lost more than half of their value in 2022 as high inflation, growing competition, and a lack of cannabis reform on Capitol Hill weighed on the industry.But a big down year for weed stocks may be the green light investors have been waiting for. Research firm BDSA is still estimating that global cannabis sales will nearly double from $30 billion in 2021 to $57 billion by 2026, with the U.S. accounting for roughly three-quarters of this $57 billion. With consumers treating cannabis as a nondiscretionary good and buying pot products even in the face of high inflation and a weaker economic outlook, it could be a smart industry to invest in during the ongoing bear market.What follows are the four best marijuana stocks you can buy in 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt legt am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende mit kleinen Zuschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

