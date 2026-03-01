Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
01.03.2026 18:15:00
The 4 Biggest Tech Companies Will Spend $655 Billion on AI This Year. Here's How I'm Investing.
The four largest hyperscalers (owners of large data centers) have said they have plans to spend more than $650 billion this year building out their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Let's look at several AI stocks investors can buy that are likely to benefit from this huge spending spree.The most direct beneficiaries of the AI data center build-out are chip and memory makers. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) are the main chips used to power AI workloads, and its CUDA software platform, which is where most foundation AI code has been written, continues to give it a wide moat in training. It is also a leader in AI inference, although Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has carved a niche and has made some recent large deals with OpenAI and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in this area. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
