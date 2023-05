The 4 Things People Don't Tell You About Building an Emergency Fund

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've probably heard the scary stat about how roughly 1 in 3 Americans would need to borrow money to cover an unexpected expense. Experts recommend having enough cash to cover three to six months' worth of expenses stashed away in an emergency fund. But building that level of savings may seem impossible if you don't earn a huge paycheck, particularly if you're struggling with debt and/or you have child care costs.Even if your budget doesn't have a ton of wiggle room, it's still possible to save for a rainy day. But it requires consistency and patience. Here's what no one tells you about building an emergency fund.