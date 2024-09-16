|
16.09.2024 11:30:21
The 40-year mortgage - solution to rising property values or too high a price to pay?
Deals that last four decades can help some get on the property ladder, but the overall cost may be a shockA growing number of first-time buyers are opting for 35- or 40-year mortgages in order to be able to buy a home. As house prices and interest rates remain high, buyers are taking out longer loans to keep their monthly repayments affordable, but experts say they risk paying thousands more over the length of the mortgage.A report from UK Finance, the lenders’ trade body, says that even though households are under less pressure than at the peak of the cost of living crisis, the number of people taking out lengthy loans is “far higher than seen in the past”. In June, 22% of loans taken out by first-time buyers were for 35 to 40 years. Just five years ago, this stood at 6%. More lenders now offer terms of up to 40 years – even 45 in one case. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rising Corporation Inc. Registered Shs
|1 400,00
|0,00%