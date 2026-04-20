LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie

LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004

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20.04.2026 15:45:00

The 420 Failure: Here's the Real Reason Tilray Brands Has Been a Horrible Investment Despite Operating in a Legal Marijuana Market

Did you know that it has been more than seven years since Canada legalized marijuana for recreational use? At the time, there was euphoria and excitement in the industry. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) was a prominent player in the cannabis space, and it's arguably the most recognizable one today.However, despite the Canadian cannabis market being open for business, it's been anything but a smooth ride for the cannabis company, and that's evident through its crashing share price. In just five years, it has fallen an incredible 96% -- wiping out almost all its value. How can that happen given that it operates in a legal marijuana market?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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