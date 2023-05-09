THE 4A'S WELCOMES SEVEN OUTSTANDING LEADERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies), a membership-based U.S. trade association for the advertising and marketing communications industry, announced today the appointment of seven industry leaders to its National Board of Directors.

Amber Guild, Matt Harrington, Tim Maleeny and Gina Smith will each serve as Directors-at-Large for a three-year term, while Shari Day will serve as Southern Region Director, Karen Hunt as Western Region Director and Angela Tenuta as Central Region Director with each serving a one-year term.

"When we elect new members to our board, we look for diversity of thought, a range of experiences and new perspectives that challenge our current approach and identify new opportunities. I am thrilled to welcome these new leaders to our Board and look forward to the work we will do together as we continue to champion and support our members to move the industry forward," said 4A's President and CEO, Marla Kaplowitz.

Details on all of our new board members follows:

Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York, has been leading innovation-driven growth across advertising, media, publishing, and technology for over two decades. She currently serves as the CEO of McCann New York. Prior to McCann she led the Grey NY office, and prior to that she was president of The New York Times T Brand Studio. Amber has received many accolades including being named a "Woman to Watch" by Advertising Age and the Publishers Award from The New York Times. Amber sits on the advisory councils of SATURDAY MORNING, 3% Movement, VCU Brandcenter and is a founding member of CHIEF.

Matthew J. Harrington, Global President and Chief Operating Officer, Edelman, oversees global operations for Edelman as well as their People, Citizenship and Sustainability efforts. He also supervises their Solutions team, including Digital, Creative, Strategy & Planning and DxI, as well as the financial communications advisory, Edelman Smithfield. Matthew is a graduate of Denison University, where he serves on the Board of Trustees. He is an advisory member of the Marketing 50 and serves on the University of Southern California'sAnnenberg School of Communication's Board of Advisors.

Tim Maleeny, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas North America and President, Havas New York, is a true hybrid, having worked as a creative, account lead and strategist over the course of his agency career, in addition to building a new agency practice as a Managing Partner at Deloitte. Tim is the former Head of Strategy for Ogilvy North America, and has worked at R/GA, Publicis, and held a variety of leadership roles at independent agencies. Tim is also a bestselling author of six novels and several award-winning short stories.

Gina Smith, President of Publicis Media, is a visionary leader most often found challenging the conventional rules of marketing. As President at Publicis Media, Gina is charged with driving growth for clients across the award-winning media agency network and fostering collaboration among Publicis Groupe agencies to build brands and fuel success. Gina was previously CEO of Formerly Known As, a data-led, creative agency. Gina is a member of the Marketing Hall of Femme.

Shari Day, CEO, bohan, is a 30-year advertising industry veteran who joined bohan in 2010 and quickly rose to president and CEO in 2015. As the agency's first female majority owner, a significant portion of Shari's time is spent forward-looking, identifying growth opportunities and strategizing with senior leadership to expand the agency's industry footprint. With Shari at the helm, bohan's accolades include Ad Age's Southeast Small Agency of the Year, among others.

Karen Hunt, President West Coast Region, Horizon, sets the vision for West Coast, driving growth while fueling an innovative, people-oriented culture. Karen has made a significant impact – developing and recruiting talent, delivering business results for clients, and conceiving and launching the Creative & Innovation Collective. Karen was named to the inaugural Adweek LA Media All-Star list and honored as a She Runs It Working Mother of the Year. Karen Hunt has been recognized as a 40 Over 40 Award recipient from Campaign Magazine.

Angela Tenuta, President, EVERSANA INTOUCH is responsible for the US-based business portfolios and best-in-class client service department. She has a proven track record of building integrated teams and pushing for novel approaches. With over 20 years of marketing experience in the healthcare vertical, Angela has led her clients through many firsts. She has also opened four of INTOUCH's six US locations and been recognized as a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary, a PM360 Elite 100, Elite Mentor, and Trailblazer.

Please join us in congratulating all of our newest 4A's board members. We look forward to partnering with them.

To learn more about the 4A's please visit: https://www.aaaa.org/ .

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

Media Contacts:

4A's:

Ann Rubin

EVP, Marketing, Communications & Events

P: 914-424-0269

arubin@4As.org

The Sway Effect:

Jennifer Risi

Founder and President

P: 917-887-8865

jennifer.risi@theswayeffect.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-4as-welcomes-seven-outstanding-leaders-to-its-board-of-directors-301818904.html

SOURCE The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's)