|
30.03.2024 12:25:00
The 5 Reasons I Sold Adobe Stock
I bought a lot of shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) throughout the first half of 2022. At the time, I admired the strength of its digital media products, the stickiness of its subscriptions, its stable growth rates, and its reasonable valuations.However, I trimmed my position last August and sold the remaining shares for a slight profit following the release of its first-quarter earnings report on March 14. These are the five core issues that changed my opinion about the cloud services giant.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Adobe-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börse New York: Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Adobe-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Adobe-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)