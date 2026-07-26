Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
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26.07.2026 11:00:00
The 8 Best Stocks to Buy on Alphabet's Surging Capex
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) continues to ramp up its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending, once again increasing its 2026 capital expenditure (capex) budget when it reported its Q2 earnings. It is now looking to spend between $195 billion and $205 billion building out AI data centers, up from earlier projections of between $180 billion and $190 billion. On top of that, it plans to significantly increase capex next year.That type of spending will help drive growth at various AI infrastructure companies, both this year and next. Let's look at eight AI infrastructure stocks that should directly benefit from this increased spending.As the co-developer of Alphabet's tensor processing units (TPUs), which are designed for specific AI tasks, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is poised to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the company's increasing infrastructure spending. It manages the physical design and handles the supply chain for these custom AI ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits), and is the one that records the revenue when they are delivered. In addition, Broadcom also has a large networking business that will benefit from Alphabet's AI data-center spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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