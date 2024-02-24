|
24.02.2024 13:30:00
The 93% Plunge in This Stock Proves Artificial Intelligence (AI) Doesn't Guarantee Positive Returns for Investors
Stocks like Nvidia, Microsoft, C3.ai, and Advanced Micro Devices (to name a few) have surged over the past year. Much of those returns have been driven by one thing: artificial intelligence (AI).In fact, Goldman Sachs says a record-high 36% of all companies in the S&P 500 mentioned AI in their conference calls with investors in the fourth quarter of 2023. Clearly, there's a belief this technology will attract investors.However, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) proves AI isn't always a magic bullet. Its stock went public in 2020 at $20 per share. It surged over 2,000% to an all-time high of $401 in less than a year, but it has since lost 93% of that value to trade at just $26.19 as of this writing -- despite being one of only a few companies successfully monetizing AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!