The 94th Academy Awards generated more than 17M online mentions, the highest level seen in 5 years.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday's 94th Academy Awards was filled with surprises–catalysts of online conversations that reverberated far after the closing of the ceremony. Beyonce's performance, popular looks from the Red Carpet, the big winners of the night, and the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock are all among the subjects of new research conducted by Maven Road to understand what conversations during the gala revealed about the night's winners and unexpected moments.

94th Academy Awards was the subject of 17.3M online conversations around the world, the highest level seen in 5 years.

"We at Maven Road analyzed more than 17.3 million worldwide conversations surrounding The Oscars, the most discussions around the event during the last five years, to analyze what drove that online buzz," said Paul Herrera, COO & Co-founder at Maven Road.

Predictions favored Dune for Best Picture and Spielberg for Best Director

Of all the award categories, Best Picture generated the most attention on social media (708.5K total online conversations). "Dune" was the favorite among online predictions (90.3K mentions before the ceremony), followed by "The Power of the dog" (81.9K mentions). Yet "Coda" triumphed. Many fans expressed their displeasure about "Dune" not winning the category, and praised the film for winning six academy awards.

In the Best Director category, also of great interest among online conversations, Steven Spielberg narrowly surpassed Jane Campion as the favorite (62.4K online mentions vs. 61.7K); yet the "The Power of the Dog," director was awarded the prize, with Campion being among only three women who have taken the statuette in Oscars history. Her win drove the most social buzz among all conversations related to the category (32.8%).

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock drove discussions

The most unexpected moment during the ceremony made the Oscars a trending topic, generating 5.3M total discussions and driving nearly a third of overall Oscar-related conversations (30.8%). It occurred when actor Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Some Twitter users remarked that they had not watched the Oscars, commenting that ratings have declined over the past few years; however, the Smith-Rock incident once again placed the event at the center of attention, and controversy.

More than 570K Unique Authors commented about the event. Much of the opinionated commentary about the incident was negative due to fans and celebrities criticizing Will Smith's violent behavior. However, the limited positive conversations stood by Smith's reaction and shared supporting tweets about alopecia and Jada Smith.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet sported the most praised looks

Red carpet style was the subject of conversations among 304.7K Unique Users. Most discussions around celebrity fashion at the event occurred around 6:00 pm (55.9K). Media outlets and users shared posts with updates on celebrities' arrivals and the most eye-catching looks. Outlets also discussed the designers behind the celebrities' attire.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were among the celebrities to generate the most buzz for their red carpet style (32.3K and 24.7K mentions, respectively), as fans praised their looks.

The Oscars 2022 proved very memorable, with unexpected moments being the driving force behind conversations that far surpassed those of previous years. The incident involving Will Smith was one of the most mentioned topics and revived the online conversation about the event. The analysis of social conversations about this and other events provides important insight into their relevance and impact.

To read the complete research, please visit: What drove online buzz surrounding the 94th Academy Awards and its memorable moments?

About Maven Road

Maven Road is a global business intelligence firm focused on creating lean, actionable consumer and audience intelligence. Our knowledge and expertise allow our customers to reach new pockets of consumer data that would otherwise remain untapped. Our Big Data, Machine Learning Models, and Advanced Analytics help global brands stay ahead of the market. To learn more, visit mavenroad.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-94th-academy-awards-generated-more-than-17m-online-mentions-the-highest-level-seen-in-5-years-301515134.html

SOURCE Maven Road