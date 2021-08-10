The A Team 20th Anniversary: Reflecting on Two Decades of Teamwork and Fractional CFO Leadership

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The A Team, a top outsourced accounting and fractional CFO firm, headquartered in the New York City area, is celebrating its 20th anniversary and reflecting on the milestones and achievements that helped transform what was once just an idea into the firm of choice for America's small businesses.

Tedd Drattell, the visionary behind The A Team, was inspired to found the firm in July 2001, long before the concept of remote personnel had taken hold in corporate culture. His goal? To help small businesses achieve clean, accurate books and efficient financial departments while also guiding them along the road to success.

Tedd spent six months pounding the pavement before landing his first client. By 2004, the growing firm had added several new team members, enjoyed a stellar reputation in the outsourced accounting industry, and occupied prime, albeit small, office space in New York City's Garment District.

The Technology Division launched in 2007, and the Recruiting Division debuted in 2008. By 2010, The A Team had outgrown its humble roots and expanded into a new, spacious Midtown location.

Partner Dominick Bencivenga -- an experienced business owner, CFO, and big-picture strategist with a sharp eye for detail -- came onboard in 2016, enhancing The A Team's Fractional CFO Division, which today offers big-picture planning and execution to a variety of clients.

By 2018, The A Team's impressive and growing roster of accountants, controllers, bookkeepers, CFO's and other financial, accounting, and accounting technology professionals were serving a national clientele. This trend accelerated as COVID-19 exploded the demand for outsourced accounting and fractional CFO services in early 2020.

