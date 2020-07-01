The A-Team Group names Fidessa the Best Sell-side Order Management System for the second year in a row

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, today announced that Fidessa has been named the Best Sell-side Order Management System of the year at the A-Team Group's TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2020.

The TradingTech Insight Awards recognize operational and product excellence by the vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry. Now in its second year, their USA awards reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in this rapidly changing marketplace.

David Polen, General Manager of Equities at ION, said: "We're honored to win this award again and are proud of our track record, which reflects continued investment in the Fidessa equities solution within ION Markets, and close partnership with our clients around the world.

"Receiving industry recognition like this validates our position as the leading OMS provider. We're excited to demonstrate to the industry how we empower our customers with solutions for the rapidly evolving market structures and investment models."

Fidessa enables sell-side firms to unify their equities business into a single, automated, exception-based workflow. It provides instant access to more than 6,500 buy-side firms, 600 brokers, and over 100 equity markets worldwide. Fidessa provides a reliable, high-performance platform, delivered with an integrated middle-office and comprehensive risk and compliance.

Fidessa gives firms a global view of their business, across low-touch and high-touch, from single stock to program and ETFs, from listed to synthetics with real-time hedging in FX, ETFs, and derivatives to reduce risk. The solution's open APIs enable firms to customize their platform and innovate workflows, resulting in lower costs and greater business agility.

SOURCE ION Group