03.04.2023 08:00:44
The AA lost my mum £80,000 on the sale price of her home
It admits it made an error but we lost our buyer and had to go to auctionI am contacting you out of desperation on behalf of my mum. She is 76 and recently lost her husband of almost 50 years. She is selling the family home and needs to move into a bungalow as a matter of urgency.She accepted an offer of £295,000 in early 2022; however, the buyer’s survey identified some cracks to the external wall, and an investigation was recommended. We referred this to her insurer, the AA, and it did its own survey. It later confirmed the fix would involve “localised” repairs but there was nothing to suggest major structural work would be required. Continue reading...
