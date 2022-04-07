|
07.04.2022 19:00:00
THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL AND WEBCAST
ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN; "the Company"), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results scheduled for release before the market opens on that day. Chief Executive Officer, Douglas A. Lindsay, and Chief Financial Officer, C. Kelly Wall, will host the call.
The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the The Aaron's Company, Inc. call and using access code 725745. For international participants the number is 1-929-526-1599, and access code 725745. The call will also be accessible by visiting the Company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.
About The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands, Aaron's and BrandsMart U.S.A. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics retailers in the southeast United States and one of the largest appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aarons-company-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-call-and-webcast-301520272.html
SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.
