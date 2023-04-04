|
04.04.2023 14:30:00
The Aaron's Company, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at SHARE Series Event
ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will participate in the SHARE Series held at the NYSE on April 10, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET. The Aaron's Company Chief Executive Officer Douglas A. Lindsay and Chief Financial Officer C. Kelly Wall will conduct 30-minute fireside chat moderated by Jefferies Analyst Kyle Joseph. This fireside chat provides access to retail investors who will have the opportunity to ask management questions.
The live stream of the Aaron's fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed at by following the link on the "Upcoming Events" section of the Aaron's investor relations website at www.investor.aarons.comor by accessing the following link: https://www.openexchange.tv/sharetm-nyse-exclusive-event-april-10th/aarons-company-inc-nyse-aan?category=1278.
An archived replay will be available only on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.
About The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,275 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aarons-company-inc-to-participate-in-fireside-chat-at-share-series-event-301789518.html
SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aaron's Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.20
|Ausblick: Aarons veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.20
|Ausblick: Aarons stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Aarons öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.20
|Ausblick: Aarons stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.19
|Ausblick: Aarons präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.19
|Ausblick: Aarons präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.19
|Ausblick: Aarons verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.18
|Ausblick: Aarons legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aaron's Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.