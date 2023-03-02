The Aaron's Company, Inc. to Present at Raymond James Investment Conference

ATLANTA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will participate in the 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference sponsored by Raymond James in Orlando, FL on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time. The Aaron's Company Chief Executive Officer Douglas A. Lindsay, President Steve Olsen, and Chief Financial Officer C. Kelly Wall will present an update on the Company's business.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and slides may be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/aan/1445984. The event will also be accessible and archived on the Company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com . There will be no question and answer period during the webcast.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,275 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com , aarons.com , and brandsmartusa.com .

