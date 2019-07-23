The Action Network Hires Former FanDuel Executive Ari Borod As Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Action Network announced that veteran sports and gaming executive Ari Borod has joined the company as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Borod had spent the previous four years at FanDuel in several strategic, legal and regulatory roles, most recently as Vice President in charge of the company's daily fantasy sports business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ari to the team. His knowledge, expertise, and understanding of the sports-betting landscape will elevate our position in the market," said The Action Network's CEO Patrick Keane. "Ari's operational experience at FanDuel will be key as we grow our partnerships with media companies, leagues and rights holders and as we build affiliate partnerships with legal sportsbook operators."

"I've always been excited about companies that sit at the intersection of sports and technology. The Action Network's world-class content and product leave it well-positioned to become a premier brand in the American sports betting market", says Borod.

Since its launch in January of 2018 The Action Network has become the reference brand for sports betting. Through its best-in-class, five-star rated app and renowned roster of contributors and analysts, it has built a loyal, growing base of subscribers and an engaged audience.

"As sports betting continues to rapidly evolve in the United States, the consumer demand for content and insights will grow significantly. I'm excited to help expand The Action Network's footprint within the space and establish it as a go-to destination for sports bettors everywhere", says Borod.

Borod will be based in The Action Network's New York office.

About The Action Network

The Action Network provides premium storytelling and analysis, real-time odds, in-depth information on the betting markets, personalized alerts for users, as well as the ability to track bets via its website and sports industry-leading app. The Action Network has been featured in New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sports Business Journal and dozens of other media outlets as the leading source for news, information and primary data in sports betting. For more information, please visit www.actionnetwork.com or contact press@actionnetwork.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-action-network-hires-former-fanduel-executive-ari-borod-as-chief-commercial-officer-300889607.html

SOURCE The Action Network