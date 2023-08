AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group Half Year Report 2023 is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website, which is directly accessible by clicking here.

Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adecco-group-half-year-report-2023-301892029.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group