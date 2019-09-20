The Adecco Group Shapes Next Generation Leadership

Sophia Lim , 24, of Hong Kong has been named as the Global CEO for One Month to work alongside Alain Dehaze, CEO, the Adecco Group

ZURICH, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophia Lim, 24, of Hong Kong was today named the Adecco Group's 2019 'Global CEO for One Month' at a presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany. The announcement coincides with the Group's release of its #CtheFuture research, examining the skills and qualities CEOs and C-Suite leaders of the future will need, and the training and development programs required to enable their success.

Following an eight-month selection process, involving more than 260,000 applicants from 46 countries, Sophia will spend one month serving alongside the Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze. Sophia will have the opportunity to contribute to the day-to-day running of the world's leading HR solutions company and help shape the future world of work.

This year's CEO for One Month selection process began in February, when 46 talented young leaders of tomorrow were chosen to shadow the Adecco Group's respective country CEOs. Ten finalists were then chosen to take part in a 'global bootcamp', which took place in Dusseldorf this week. The three-day bootcamp took the finalists through a series of assessments and exercises designed to test their abilities and develop their future leadership potential. Following the bootcamp Sophia was selected as the Global CEO for One Month.

Commenting on the announcement, Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze, said: "I look forward to working alongside Sophia, helping her develop new skills, and in a form of reverse mentoring, learning from her insights on the future of work and leadership. As the world of work evolves and technology transforms how jobs are performed, leadership skills are shifting. Apprenticeships and experiential learning, combined with a commitment to life-long learning, are key to preparing Gen Z to lead. Sophia will be working alongside me as I meet with customers and clients to help enable their HR success, and ensure the optimal running of our business through our regular operational reviews around the world. Our CEO for One Month program demonstrates the power of on-the-job training that is so critical in developing our future leaders."

The Global 'CEO for One Month' 2019 Sophia Lim said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Adecco Group to work alongside Alain Dehaze and help shape my career, and the future of work. Experiential learning like this is the best way to prepare my generation to lead – and to become future CEOs. This opportunity will give me invaluable real-world experience, within a company that is empowering millions of careers. I can't wait to get started."

Alongside today's announcement, the findings of a survey of 5,000 Gen-Z 'leaders of tomorrow' have been released. With Millennials and Gen Zers set to make up 75% of the global workforce by 2025, the survey examines what skills and qualities C-Suite leaders of the future will need to lead.

Key findings:

70% of Gen Zers say soft skills will be more important than hard skills for CEOs in 2050

The #1 skill needed by future CEOs is an ability to successfully manage people and teams, followed by communication (#2) and creativity (#3)

51% believe CEOs will not need college degrees by 2050

More than half (55%) say apprenticeships and experiential learning are the best way to develop future leaders

Only 6% believe that University degrees are the best way to prepare future leaders with the soft skills they will need

