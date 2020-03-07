The Advantages of Solar Energy are Becoming More and More Evident

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renewable energy has become more affordable during the last years, making people take advantage of cleaner energy sources to power their homes or businesses. As of 2019, the EIA reported that renewables power 17.5% of the United States electricity generation, and solar energy accounting for 1.8% of it.

Among all the benefits of solar energy, the most important one is that it is truly renewable energy that can be harnessed every day as long as there is sun. Going solar can drastically reduce the electricity bill, depending on the size of the system. Moreover, when there is surplus energy, there is the possibility of getting money back from the utility company.

One of the hidden benefits of solar is that a solar energy system does not require a lot of maintenance. Manufacturers are offering up to 25-year warranties, like LG's American-made solar panels, that have a triple warranty for labor, parts, and performance. Advancements in technology have contributed to a considerable amount of solar installations in recent years.

A study at Stanford stated that there are over 1.4 million solar panels installed across the 48 contiguous states. And this number keeps on increasing as governments and utilities offer rebates and incentives for people to make the switch. There are federal, state and local tax incentives aside from specific utility programs that have been instated.

However, one incentive that starting 2020 has shrunk is the Investment Tax Credit (ITC). The Energy Policy Act of 2005 created 30 percent ITC for residential and commercial solar energy systems as an incentive to increase solar installations. It was a success that it was extended eight years by the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act in 2008 and then in 2015 by the Omnibus Appropriations Act.

As of 2020, the ITC has dramatically decreased to 26% and it will keep on decreasing in the upcoming years. By 2021, the incentive will drop to 22%, and finally dropping to zero for residential installations the following year.

Homeowners looking into going solar should understand that the time to enjoy one of the most financially attractive incentives to go solar is almost gone. To qualify for the 26% ITC, the system needs to be installed by December 31.

There are companies like Green Home Systems that suggest people get ahead of the rush towards the end of the year and start their process as soon as possible to be able to apply for the 26% federal tax credit. By doing this, they can potentially enjoy the sun in the summer months considering there are design, permitting, and installation processes to undergo.

Green Home Systems is a nationwide company that believes in American-made solar panels. They are partnered with LG Solar, one of the most reliable manufacturers in the industry. Green Home Systems gives its customers the ability to produce their own energy and reap the benefits of solar. They handle everything from designing the system to obtaining the right permits and activating the system and beyond. This is the suggested type of company for anyone looking for a hassle-free experience. But Green Home Systems goes above and beyond the average solar company.

On top of providing solar, they offer energy solutions beyond the solar panel installation to ensure that homeowners and business owners are living as efficiently as they can. Customers can take advantage of products like back up generators, roofing, and HVAC systems.

Aside from LG Solar, the product brands that Green Home Systems provides to customers are all top-of-the-line. They use solar inverters from Enphase, which are known as the "brains" of the solar systems, converting the power of the sun to electricity they can use. They use backup generators from Generac to give customers the peace of mind of knowing they always have power they can rely on. They work with Owens Corning roofers to ensure that any work done to their roof is done by an experienced professional with extensive training qualifications. These are just a few of the names that you can trust when deciding to upgrade your home's energy efficiency.

Solar energy installations are projected to continue to grow this year before the ITC drops once again. Whether it is for financial purposes, environmental efforts, or increasing property value, Americans have the clock ticking to enjoy the long list of benefits from solar power.



