The AES Corp FY25 Profit Drops; Stock Down 17%
(RTTNews) - The AES Corp. (AES), a supplier of clean energy to corporations, reported that its net income available to common stockholders for fiscal year 2025 dropped to $900 million or $1.26 per share from $1.679 billion or $2.36 per share in the prior year.
Total revenue for the year was $12.233 billion down from $12.278 billion last year. Earlier today, AES Corp. agreed to be acquired by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), and EQT, alongside California Public Employees' Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority, in an all-cash deal valued at $10.7 billion in equity, or about $33.4 billion including debt. The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027.
AES closed Monday's regular trading session at $14.21, marking a sharp decline of $3.07 or 17.77%. However, in overnight trading at 8:59:14 PM EST, the stock showed a modest rebound, rising by $0.15 to $14.36, representing a gain of 1.06%.
