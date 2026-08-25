Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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25.08.2026 11:56:20
The Afterpay Co-Founder on Block's Board Moved 18,000 Shares Under a Plan Set in March. Here's What to Know
Anthony Mathew Eisen, a director at the firm, reported a sale of 18,000 shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) in a SEC Form 4 filing disclosed on August 24.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($80.80); post-transaction value based on the August 24 market close ($81.38).Block, Inc. operates as a leading financial technology company with a $48.9 billion market capitalization and $25.0 billion in TTM revenue. The company's competitive advantage derives from its integrated hardware-software ecosystem, which simplifies payment acceptance while providing merchants with real-time insights and accelerated capital access. Block's strategic positioning in the fintech infrastructure space positions it to capture secular growth in digital payments adoption and merchant digitalization trends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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