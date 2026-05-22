Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

ERA Mining Machinery Aktie

ERA Mining Machinery für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.05.2026 21:37:00

The Agentic AI Era Will Supercharge SoundHound AI's Growth. Buy It Before It Surges 60%, According to Wall Street Analysts

The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) agents is expected to take off substantially in the coming years. Market research company BCC Research estimates that the size of the agentic AI market could jump by 6x between 2025 and 2030, generating annual revenue of $48 billion at the end of the decade.It is easy to see why the adoption of agentic AI is poised to accelerate at such an impressive pace. After all, AI agents have the potential to significantly enhance the productivity of enterprises due to their ability to operate autonomously without the need for human intervention. From answering emails to writing and debugging code to providing business insights to handling customer service tasks, AI agents are expected to be deployed widely across several applications.SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one such company that's helping enterprises jump onto the agentic AI bandwagon with its voice-based solutions. Let's look at the reasons why this tech stock may become one of the biggest winners of the agentic AI era.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ERA Mining Machinery Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten