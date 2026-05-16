Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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16.05.2026 23:00:00
The Agentic AI Supercycle Is Here. This Stock Could Be Its Biggest Winner.
The next big wave of artificial intelligence (AI) is upon us with agentic AI. This is where AI goes from simply generating a response -- whether it be text, a photo, or a video -- to independently performing assigned tasks based on instructions, and, hopefully, appropriate guardrails.With agentic AI comes the promise of agentic commerce, where AI agents can put items in your cart based on your requests, letting you just click a button to check out. It also offers the possibility of a virtual workforce that works side by side with human employees.Not surprisingly, many companies are pursuing the use of AI agents, and there are certainly numerous software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies going down this path. However, perhaps the best way to play agentic AI is on the hardware side. And when it comes to agentic AI hardware, one of the best-positioned companies is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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