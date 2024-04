The AI Advantage: 2 Healthcare Stocks at the Forefront of Innovation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming a competitive differentiator for biopharma companies. While there's no clear victor yet, there are a few businesses that have built AI into the center of their strategy.To get an idea about how big of an impact AI is having already, let's take a look at what two of these innovators are doing with AI , and why it matters to investors.Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) is using AI to help other biopharma businesses produce more of the biomolecules and bioengineered organisms they need -- and more cheaply than they can do it on their own.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel