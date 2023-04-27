|
27.04.2023 15:05:15
The AI Arms Race: Investing in the Future of Artificial Intelligence With Microsoft and Google
The release of ChatGPT, a generative chatbot developed by the company OpenAI, caused quite a stir. It moved the artificial intelligence (AI) conversation from the tech world to the mainstream seemingly overnight. AI is making headlines, and investors wonder which companies have the upper hand in the arms race.ChatGPT is innovative because of its ability to communicate using natural language processing and because it is generative, capable of producing various types of content. You've probably experienced basic customer service bots that can give canned responses to limited queries. But generative chatbots can develop original responses. Its capabilities include answering questions, assisting with composition, summarizing content, and more. This is why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has made a multiyear and multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI. The reason is simple. Microsoft is eying the vast search advertising market currently dominated by Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search, as shown below. It is using ChatGPT tech to get there.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 368,00
|2,96%
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|849,00
|0,12%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|97,06
|-0,76%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|97,92
|-0,41%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|4 641,00
|0,45%
|Microsoft Corp.
|276,30
|-0,04%