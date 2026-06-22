NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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22.06.2026 12:01:00
The AI Boom Is Entering A New Phase -- And Nvidia May Not Be The Biggest Winner
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the world's largest producer of data center GPUs, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. The world's top AI companies use its GPUs to train their large language models (LLMs), and it locks in its customers with its proprietary software.From fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2026 (which ended this January), Nvidia's revenue and EPS grew at CAGRs of 68% and 89%, respectively. That's why its stock surged more than 1,000% over the past five years. It's still a great long-term AI play, but another tech giant might generate even more impressive gains over the next few years as the AI market enters a new phase. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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