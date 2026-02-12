Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
13.02.2026 00:54:00
The AI Frenzy Is Cooling. Here's What Smart Investors Should Do Now.
Predictions that an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble in the stock market would pop have been wrong. Or maybe not right just yet.There's no denying that there is froth in the sector. Unprofitable names have been bid up to lofty valuations based on expectations that heavy spending on AI infrastructure will continue and that investments will produce strong returns.But the "everybody wins" mentality is finally subsiding, and the AI frenzy is cooling. Analysts are now looking at debt levels, determining funding capabilities, and focusing on cash flow. Winners and losers will be determined by those factors, and where the technology is most disruptive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
