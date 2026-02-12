Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
12.02.2026 07:03:00
The AI Infrastructure Boom Is Just Getting Started. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy.
AI data centers are hungry beasts. They devour electricity, generate enormous heat, and demand network speeds that would have seemed like science fiction a decade ago. AI systems like ChatGPT and Gemini can do some amazing things, but it takes a lot of computing hardware to make it happen.The hyperscalers are spending accordingly; nearly $1 trillion went into data center buildouts in 2025 alone. Solving these infrastructure challenges has become a booming business, and two smaller companies are quietly cashing in.Modern data centers crave a reliable power supply without surges, spikes, or jittery sine wave frequencies. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) makes industrial-scale battery modules that deliver the pristine energy AI servers require. It's a particularly natural fit when paired with renewable energy sources such as wind or solar, as Fluence's battery packs let you build energy reserves for later use when the wind is blowing or sun is shining.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!