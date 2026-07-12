Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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12.07.2026 19:38:00
The AI Memory Chip Market Could Reach $476 Billion by 2030. Here Are 2 Stocks Positioned to Win.
The memory market is booming right now as tech companies race to have the most capable artificial intelligence models and enough data center capacity to power them. This has led to a surge in demand for memory chips, pushing the memory market up to an estimated $476 billion by 2030.Two companies that are already benefiting from this massive market -- and will likely continue to do so for years to come -- are Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK).Here's why owning their shares could be a smart move over the coming years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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