Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
|
08.02.2026 07:41:00
The AI Memory Crunch Is Creating Winners and Losers. Here Are the Stocks to Buy
There's a bottleneck in the AI boom that won't be solved anytime soon. AI workloads require immense amounts of dynamic random access memory (DRAM), high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and "NOT AND" (NAND) storage far more than traditional computing. This supply-and-demand imbalance is causing a serious shortage, as supply is largely controlled by just a few players. Memory makers with the ability to scale and keep pace with advanced memory technology are well-positioned to succeed for several more years.The memory shortage presents a real problem for AI companies, but a great opportunity for memory designers and manufacturers, and thus their investors. Memory companies such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), and SanDisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) are all stocks investors should consider purchasing for just that reason. AI momentum is transforming from pure hype and enthusiasm to real earnings for these companies.It's no secret that Micron stock has been on an absolute tear over the past year. Micron is one of only three major global DRAM producers and is rapidly growing its HBM portfolio as well. This combo gives Micron an enormous competitive moat and pricing power. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!