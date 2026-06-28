Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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28.06.2026 14:25:00

The AI Memory Supercycle Could Last Longer Than Investors Expect. That's Great News for Micron and Sandisk.

The latest earnings for Micron (NASDAQ: MU) didn't just show that the supercycle in memory chip stocks is still in session. Its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed that the biggest bulls underestimated the growth of the memory industry and that the supercycle is still in its early stages.Even though Micron, Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), and other memory companies have mostly gone parabolic over the past year, there is still more room for them to run.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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