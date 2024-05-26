|
26.05.2024 15:03:00
The AI Money Flow: Why You Can't Afford to Miss Stocks Like Nvidia and Snowflake
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is well underway. Kickstarted by OpenAI's ChatGPT introduction near the end of 2022, surging interest in generative AI and machine learning systems has rebalanced the stock market. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) carry two of the three largest market caps these days, largely thanks to their direct involvement in OpenAI's generative AI innovation. In the long run, the same ideas could reshape the global economy, too.On the brink of a transformative AI era, it's crucial to consider not just the promises of innovation but also the broader economic and societal shifts at play. Will the rise of AI herald a new age of prosperity, or will it deepen existing inequalities? Do AI tools actually create wealth -- or simply redistribute assets to a new group of money-making kingpins?I can't claim to have all the answers, but let's start thinking about the dual nature of AI's economic impact. While I see the makings of groundbreaking wealth creation, there's likely some basic redistribution happening as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.05.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.05.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.05.24
|Nvidia-Aktiensplit 2024: Das müssen Nvidia-Anleger zum Split wissen (Handelsblatt)
|
24.05.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street etwas fester - Nvidia schießen nach oben (Dow Jones)
|
23.05.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 4: Nvidia steigen über 1000 US-Dollar - Rekordjagd dank KI-Boom (dpa-AFX)
|
23.05.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 476,00
|-0,36%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|976,90
|2,02%
|Snowflake
|145,38
|2,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.