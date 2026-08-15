People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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15.08.2026 14:40:00
The AI Platforms Are Real. The People Who Built Them Are Leaving.
Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's former chief operating officer, left the company this week to start something new, the latest in a series of leadership shake-ups at the artificial intelligence lab. His exit came days after a $7 billion tender offer that allowed OpenAI employees to sell their shares.Six days earlier, four of Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) most important engineers departed. Jeff Dean, Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals, and Quoc Le left to found Discovery Loop, a start-up built to automate scientific research.The same day, Demis Hassabis stepped back from running Google DeepMind, where he was replaced by veteran Koray Kavukcuoglu, the last Gemini co-lead still at the company. All eight authors of Alphabet's seminal research paper "Attention Is All You Need" -- which in 2017 introduced the "transformer" model that now underlies AI large language models -- have now left the company. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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