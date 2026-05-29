Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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29.05.2026 15:35:00
The AI Play Nobody Saw Coming -- and It Comes With a Lucrative Dividend
Once considered the land of the dinosaurs, where capital went to wither away, the automotive industry is quickly evolving to be anything but. Automakers such as Tesla drove the industry toward mainstream electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Software-defined vehicles are becoming a trend, and we've heard endless hype surrounding driverless vehicles and robotaxi ambitions.Along with all that, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is the newest way to play the boom in artificial intelligence (AI), and it even comes with a hefty dividend to boot.Last Friday seemed to be a bit of a wake-up call for Wall Street as Ford's shares jumped nearly 10%, testing its highest close since August 2022. Most of Ford's recent surge can be traced back to the company's Ford Energy business announcement, which is increasingly being seen and valued as a power generation and AI infrastructure play. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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