General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
15.07.2026 15:30:38
The AI Power Shock: Is GE Vernova or PPL the Better Stock to Buy?
The global transition toward cleaner energy and the massive power requirements of artificial intelligence are reshaping the utility landscape. GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are two large companies sitting at the epicenter of the power boom, but they offer two distinct paths for investors to play this multi-year trend.GE Vernova functions as a technology and service powerhouse for the global grid, while PPL operates as a traditional regulated utility. Both companies are seeing increased demand, but their financial structures and business strategies offer very different propositions for retail investors in 2026.GE Vernova operates through three primary segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The company designs and services the technology that creates and moves electricity, serving a diverse base of electric utilities, governments, and industrial users. Its massive installed base includes roughly 7,000 gas turbines and 59,000 onshore wind turbines, providing a steady stream of recurring service revenue. The company also recently completed the full integration of Prolec GE, strengthening its control over critical electrical equipment assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Electric Co.
Analysen zu General Electric Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GE Vernova
|902,60
|-1,46%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|70 300,00
|2,11%
|PPL Corp.
|31,72
|2,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel ab. Die US-Börsen notierten mit roten Vorzeichen. In Asien verbuchten die Börsen mehrheitlich Verluste.