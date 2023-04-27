|
27.04.2023 13:15:00
The AI Revolution: How Companies like Nvidia and Tesla Are Leading the Way
Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the latest investing buzzword. Companies you'd never imagine using the phrase are attempting to utilize the technology to attract and impress investors. However, investors need to be wary of this as your attention should be focused on companies that are genuinely leading the way.Two that come to mind as industry leaders are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). If you want a litmus test to see how a company utilizes this technology, compare it to these two leaders and see how it stacks up.Nvidia is probably one of the most crucial companies in the AI revolution. Without its primary product, graphics processing units (GPUs), AI wouldn't be possible. But what do graphics have to do with AI?Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|26.04.23
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.23
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.23
|Tesla Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.23
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.04.23
|Tesla Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.23
|Tesla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.23
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.04.23
|Tesla Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 368,00
|2,96%
|Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg S
|0,01
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|251,05
|1,50%
|Tesla
|149,20
|3,12%