The AI Revolution: How Microsoft Is Positioning Itself for the Future

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution represents a transformative force with the potential to reshape industries and create significant investment opportunities. While some companies positioned themselves to leverage this massive trend toward greater heights, many might experience enormous disruption in their existing businesses and some toward complete obsolescence.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), a leading technology company, belongs to the former group thanks to the strategic moves it has taken in recent years. Let's explore how the giant positioned itself to take advantage of the vast opportunities that will arise from the advancement of AI .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel