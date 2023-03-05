|
05.03.2023 13:30:00
The AI Revolution Is Here: 3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
To play off of a quip by Ernest Hemingway, disruption can happen gradually, then suddenly. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a slowly percolating aspect of society for many years, but could take off over the next decade. Grand View Research estimates the AI market opportunity at $136 billion in 2022 with a 37% annual growth rate through 2030.Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) could all benefit from the growth of AI. The market may seem turbulent today, but don't let yourself miss out on some great buying opportunities.Here is why you should consider buying these stocks on their current dips.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 303,00
|1,23%
|On
|22,77
|0,84%