|
17.04.2023 18:02:19
The AI Search War Heats Up: Could This Top Google Partner Switch to Microsoft Bing?
Search engines are the window to the internet, and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google dominates the industry with a 93% global market share. But that leadership position has been under attack recently by the company's tech rival, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its Bing search engine.The way people access the internet has changed dramatically over the last decade. In 2012, just 10% of website traffic came from mobile devices, but that number has surged to more than 60% today mainly thanks to the adoption of smartphones. Google owes much of its success to its relationships with smartphone makers, which set Google as the default search engine on their devices in exchange for a fee. That means internet traffic generated by billions of people around the world is flowing to the industry leader almost entirely without competitive friction.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 306,00
|-0,60%
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|759,00
|1,54%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|96,03
|-0,62%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|96,92
|0,04%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|3 854,00
|-0,87%
|Microsoft Corp.
|263,20
|0,17%