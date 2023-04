The AI Search War Heats Up: Could This Top Google Partner Switch to Microsoft Bing?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Search engines are the window to the internet, and Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google dominates the industry with a 93% global market share. But that leadership position has been under attack recently by the company's tech rival, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its Bing search engine.The way people access the internet has changed dramatically over the last decade. In 2012, just 10% of website traffic came from mobile devices, but that number has surged to more than 60% today mainly thanks to the adoption of smartphones. Google owes much of its success to its relationships with smartphone makers, which set Google as the default search engine on their devices in exchange for a fee. That means internet traffic generated by billions of people around the world is flowing to the industry leader almost entirely without competitive friction.Continue reading