|
10.04.2023 11:00:00
The AI singularity is here
Mea culpa: I was wrong. The artificial intelligence (AI) singularity is, in fact, here. Whether we like it or not, AI isn’t something that will possibly, maybe impact software development in the distant future. It’s happening right now. Today. No, not every developer is taking advantage of large language models (LLMs) to build or test code. In fact, most aren’t. But for those who are, AI is dramatically changing the way they build software. It’s worth tuning into how they’re employing LLMs like ChatGPT to get some sense of how you can use such tools to make yourself or your development teams much more productive.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!