Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
15.02.2026 23:24:00
The AI Stock That Could Make Early Investors Rich by the End of 2026
If you're looking to buy a fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) stock trading at an attractive valuation right now, look no further than CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV).Shares of the neocloud infrastructure company that builds dedicated AI data centers trade at just 10 times sales right now. That's quite impressive for a company that's clocking outstanding revenue growth and has enough fuel in the tank to sustain its momentum over the long run.It won't be surprising to see CoreWeave stock delivering big gains to investors in 2026. It could even make some folks rich this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!