Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
25.02.2026 05:41:00
The AI Stock That Insiders Are Loading Up On for 2026
Insider buying is one of the best indicators of how a stock might perform in the future.The people running a company or who sit on its board of directors know it best. How could they not? They know things an investor couldn't, like sales figures since the last quarterly report or total intangibles you can't put on a spreadsheet, like office morale.It was once put very succinctly by investing legend Peter Lynch: "Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!