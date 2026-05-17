Legacy Education Alliance Aktie
ISIN: US74151A1097
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17.05.2026 21:15:00
The AI Stock With a 10-Year Head Start That Wall Street Still Hasn't Fully Priced In
As the expenses of building and running artificial intelligence (AI) data centers continue to surge, having lower costs is a huge advantage. One of the best ways to achieve this is with custom chips called application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).ASICs for AI are hardwired chips developed for specific tasks. Not only do they cost less than Nvidia's general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs), but they are also more energy efficient, leading to significant cost savings when running inference.As more and more hyperscalers (owners of huge data centers) turn to ASICs for some of their AI computing needs, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has a huge advantage in this area, having developed its tensor processing units (TPUs) more than a decade ago. The company has long run most of its internal infrastructure using its TPUs, and as such, it has optimized its entire hardware and software stack around its chips. This has given it a huge lead over competitors, most of which are still in the early days of their custom chip development. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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