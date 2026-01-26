Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.01.2026 06:09:00
The AI Stock With a Monster Revenue Backlog Heading Into 2026
Imagine an unprecedented $523 billion in remaining performance obligations (RPO), otherwise known as a backlog. This extraordinary queue uniquely positions any tech company to succeed in the next phase of AI implementation. That's the exact scenario Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is facing, and if it executes, the software giant promises to be a multi-year revenue monster.Oracle is an essential infrastructure provider in the age of AI, serving the cloud computing and data companies at the forefront of the technology boom. Its billions in RPO is contracted revenue that Oracle is bound to recognize in the future. This reserve is an immensely positive sign for long-term investors, but it doesn't come without some execution risk.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
