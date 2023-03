The 'AI tax' on AI-enabled applications in the cloud

Back in 2019, I wrote about the “container tax.” In simple terms, this is the additional cost to use containers properly within a cloud-based application. It includes development, operations, and other expenses that containers incur. The goal of leveraging containers is to offset the additional costs with the benefits they offer.Many other technologies come with additional costs, which may or may not justify using that specific technology. The latest example is artificial intelligence in cloud-based applications. Companies should consider the additional costs of AI versus its potential value.To read this article in full, please click here