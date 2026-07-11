SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
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11.07.2026 19:23:00
The AI Trade Is Rotating From Chips to Infrastructure. 2 Stocks Riding the Shift.
For two years, the easiest way to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) was to buy the chipmakers. Lately, however, some of that money has started to move.As some investors look past chip winners like Nvidia and the memory names, attention is shifting to a less glamorous corner of the boom: the companies that supply the power and cooling that AI data centers can't run without.The logic is simple. Every new AI cluster needs enormous amounts of electricity and a way to keep thousands of chips from overheating. That demand flows to a different set of suppliers than the ones making the processors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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