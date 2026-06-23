Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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23.06.2026 20:31:27
The AI Trade Is Wobbling. Berkshire Hathaway Was Built for a Market Like This.
After months of stellar performances, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Alphabet and Amazon are finally starting to struggle. Alphabet shares are down 15% from their mid-May peak, in fact, with a big chunk of that setback stemming from the loss of two key AI executives to rivals OpenAI and Anthropic, respectively. Meanwhile, concerns regarding their AI spending plans have recently rekindled lingering weakness in Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta.GOOGL data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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