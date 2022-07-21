THE AJINOMOTO GROUP CAMPAIGN ASKS GOOP TO TAKE FACTS-BASED STANCE ON MSG, CLEAN EATING

The invitation to join activist and comedian Jenny Yang for dinner and discussion surpasses 21M views, but Goop and its founder remain silent.

ITASCA, Ill., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a leading global producer of monosodium glutamate (MSG) committed to championing science and setting the record straight on the ingredient, is awaiting a response from Goop to join partner comedian/activist Jenny Yang for dinner to reconsider its problematic stance on MSG and "clean eating." The campaign, called #DinnerWithGoop, has garnered more than 21 million views and scores of comments across social media platforms in support of the endeavor.

"Goop is one of the most influential wellness platforms in the world, but restricting MSG and other perfectly safe ingredients in favor of 'clean eating' is unfortunately an area where Goop falls short," said Tia M. Rains, PhD, Vice President of Customer Engagement & Strategic Development at Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition, North America. "We hope that a science-based conversation over a tasty meal (with MSG, of course), will encourage Goop to experience the truth first-hand and revise its stance to be more inclusive and equitable when discussing 'clean eating' claims."

Though Goop has stayed silent in response to the campaign, in recent days it has started removing some of its most controversial articles on food, diets and detoxing, and adding more scientific rigor around certain content. Most of its problematic claims about MSG, however, remain unchanged.

"When you call things 'clean' or 'dirty,' it starts to edge into that territory of what's 'othered' and what's not," said Jenny Yang in an interview on the San Francisco Chronicle's Extra Spicy podcast in June. "There's racist and xenophobic history behind calling out MSG… the food industry and the wellness industry need to become more aware of the fact that they shouldn't be demonizing something so specific."

Despite MSG's 110-year history of safety validated by health organizations across the globe, the ingredient has been unfairly villainized for decades in the U.S., stemming from poorly conducted science and xenophobic stigma. In 2018, the Ajinomoto Group embarked on a mission to set the record straight about MSG in the U.S., working with nutrition scientists, culinary experts and the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community to unravel years of unfounded stigma. In 2020, Merriam-Webster revised its definition of the problematic term "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome" after the Ajinomoto Group and other advocates exposed its racist undertones and shared the facts about MSG. In 2021, popular 30-day elimination program Whole30 publicly announced it would "no longer rule out MSG as one of its off-limits additives," citing a reevaluation of "current science, historical learnings, and our diversity, equity and inclusion values."

"I am proud to join other leaders of wellness in helping to reframe the narrative on MSG, and think the time is right for Goop to bring their powerful voice to this particular table," said Melissa Urban, Whole30 co-founder and CEO.

About The Ajinomoto Group's Past Campaigns

In 2019, the Ajinomoto Group established that deep-rooted xenophobia is at the center of MSG's complicated history in the U.S. by successfully lobbying Merriam Webster's Dictionary to revise the outdated and racist definition of "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome." Then, when COVID-19 swept the country, the U.S. was faced with an even greater need for unity and understanding, as Asian Americans and restaurants were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and misinformation perpetuated by talk of a "Chinese virus." As a company that champions better livelihoods for all, the Ajinomoto Group stepped in to encourage the public to "Take Out Hate" by ordering from their local Asian restaurants, which were closing at double the rate of others. In 2020, Ajinomoto revealed the new "KNOW MSG" symbol to replace the outdated "No MSG" signs and to challenge assumptions about MSG.

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

The Ajinomoto Group, unlocking the power of amino acids, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, and contribute to greater wellness for people worldwide. Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 36 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2021, sales were 1.1493 trillion yen (10.2 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com

About Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a global leader in the research, development, manufacture and sale of amino acid-based products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, health and beauty industries, as well as food ingredients. The company opened its first American office in New York in 1917 and has since grown and expanded its presence, establishing offices and production facilities in North Carolina, Iowa and Illinois. Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. leverages an international manufacturing, supply and distribution chain to bring the highest-grade products to customers. For additional information on Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., please visit http://www.ajihealthandnutrition.com.

